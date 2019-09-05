Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 20.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.28% and 77.9%. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.