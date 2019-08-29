Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Since Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.50 N/A 0.99 13.01

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.