Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.89 N/A 1.98 10.60

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.28% and 53.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.