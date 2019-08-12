Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 109.71 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.28% and 32.94%. Competitively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.