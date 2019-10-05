Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -7.72 46.87M 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 170,065,312.05% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -5.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.28% and 94.1% respectively. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.