Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has 9.55% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.