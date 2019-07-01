Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.