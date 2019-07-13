Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has 26.28% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.