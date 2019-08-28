Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.43 N/A 0.88 14.09

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.