Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.64 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 29.45% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 69.5% respectively. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.