Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.39 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and THL Credit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and THL Credit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 41.32%. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.