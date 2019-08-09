Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 61.09 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 31.55%. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.