Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 64 1.72 N/A 5.89 9.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and State Street Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and State Street Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.14 average target price and a 24.89% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.