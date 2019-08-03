Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 10.5% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.