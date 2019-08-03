Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 10.5% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.
