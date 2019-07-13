Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.54
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 7.59% stronger performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
