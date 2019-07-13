Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 7.59% stronger performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.