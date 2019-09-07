Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 30.57% respectively. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund