Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 30.57% respectively. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
