Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 30.57%. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.