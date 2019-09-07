Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 30.57%. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
