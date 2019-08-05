Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|17.90
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 18.91%. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.