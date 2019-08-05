Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 17.90 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 18.91%. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.