Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.40 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 30.17% respectively. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.