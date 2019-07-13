Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Since Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.09 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Fidus Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 8.21% and its average target price is $17.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.