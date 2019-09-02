Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.17
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
