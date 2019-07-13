Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.30 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 42.65% respectively. Insiders held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund