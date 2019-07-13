Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.30
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 42.65% respectively. Insiders held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
