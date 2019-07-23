Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Voya Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $64, with potential upside of 12.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.