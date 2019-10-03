Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 501,990,049.75% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 41.06% respectively. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.