Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
