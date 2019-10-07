Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.