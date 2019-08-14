Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.84 N/A 0.75 19.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.