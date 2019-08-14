Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.84
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
