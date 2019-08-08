Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.