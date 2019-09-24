Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 17.51% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.