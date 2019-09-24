Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 17.51% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
