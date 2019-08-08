Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.