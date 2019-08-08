Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
