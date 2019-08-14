Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.33 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 33.45% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.