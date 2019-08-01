Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.22 N/A 0.71 26.76

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 45.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, 18.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.