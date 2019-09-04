Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Contrasting side by side

Since Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.95 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 6.87% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.