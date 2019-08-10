Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.20
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 84.68% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.