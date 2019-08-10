Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.20 N/A 8.70 10.73

In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 84.68% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.