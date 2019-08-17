Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.60 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 highlights Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.