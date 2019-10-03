Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44

Table 1 highlights Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 8,736,286.06% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 20.5% respectively. Comparatively, Ashford Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has 1.51% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.