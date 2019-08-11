Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 31.17%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
