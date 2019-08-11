Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 31.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.