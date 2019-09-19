Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and 23135 (:) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and 23135 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 44.99%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund beats 23135 on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.