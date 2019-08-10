Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.16 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.