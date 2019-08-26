Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.79 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 26.58% and its average price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 46.22%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.