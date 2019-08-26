Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.79
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 26.58% and its average price target is $8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 46.22%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
