Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.15 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 17.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.