Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.15
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 17.48% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
