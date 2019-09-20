Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparison side by side

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.13 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 highlights Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 16.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 77.9% respectively. Comparatively, 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.