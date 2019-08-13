Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.95 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 23.21%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.