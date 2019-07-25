Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.22 N/A 0.71 26.76

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 18.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance while B. Riley Financial Inc. has 35.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.