Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -6.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.