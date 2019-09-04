Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.46 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.