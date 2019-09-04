Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.46
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
