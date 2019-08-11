Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 20 10.89 N/A 0.22 62.50

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 13.7% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.