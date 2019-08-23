Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.41 N/A 0.10 279.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Focus Financial Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.63 consensus target price and a 86.85% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.01% and 90.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.