Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.10 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.01% and 17.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.