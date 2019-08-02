Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.10
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.01% and 17.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
