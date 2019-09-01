Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Both Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.40 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.