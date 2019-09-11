Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 41.37 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.