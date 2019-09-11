Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.37
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.